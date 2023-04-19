Shopify (SHOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $49.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 7.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Shopify is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, up 18.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $6.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +18.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Shopify is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Shopify currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 774.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.27.

It is also worth noting that SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 58.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

