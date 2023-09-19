Shopify (SHOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $58.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 10.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Shopify is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.64 billion, up 20.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +750% and +22.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.83% lower. Shopify is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shopify is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 176.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.29.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

