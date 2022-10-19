Shopify (SHOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 7.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 187.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.33 billion, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -117.19% and +18.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower within the past month. Shopify is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

