Shopify (SHOP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Shopify (SHOP) closed at $866.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had lost 23.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Shopify as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Shopify is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 37.41% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shopify should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.64% lower. Shopify is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shopify is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 126.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.46, so we one might conclude that Shopify is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, SHOP's PEG ratio is currently 3.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHOP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

