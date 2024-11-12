Shopify sees Q4 revenue up at mid to high 20% rate on y/y basis

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Shopify (SHOP) expects: Revenues to grow at a mid-to-high-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis; Gross profit dollars to grow at a year-over-year rate similar to Q3 2024; GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenues to be 32% to 33%; Stock-based compensation to be $120 million; and Free cash flow margin to be similar to Q4 2023.

