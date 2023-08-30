Shopify says merchants can use Amazon's 'Buy with Prime' option

Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 3, background in paragraphs 4 & 5

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO said on Wednesday Amazon AMZN.O will release an app in Shopify's app ecosystem that will give US-based merchants access to Amazon's "Buy with Prime" option.

"Soon, Shopify merchants who also use Amazon’s fulfillment network will have the option to add the Buy with Prime app from our app ecosystem directly into Shopify Checkout, processed by Shopify Payments," the company said.

This has helped Shopify forecast strong revenue growth and deliver better-than-expected second-quarter results earlier in August.

