News & Insights

US Markets
SHOP

Shopify says merchants can use Amazon's 'Buy with Prime' option

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

August 30, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 & 3, background in paragraphs 4 & 5

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO said on Wednesday Amazon AMZN.O will release an app in Shopify's app ecosystem that will give US-based merchants access to Amazon's "Buy with Prime" option.

"Soon, Shopify merchants who also use Amazon’s fulfillment network will have the option to add the Buy with Prime app from our app ecosystem directly into Shopify Checkout, processed by Shopify Payments," the company said.

This has helped Shopify forecast strong revenue growth and deliver better-than-expected second-quarter results earlier in August.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.