Shopify says customer data likely exposed as employees accessed records

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Shopify Inc said on Tuesday data of customers who shopped at fewer than 200 merchants listed on the company's e-commerce platform was likely exposed after two employees tried to steal transaction records.

The data exposed includes email, name, and address, as well as order details, but does not involve complete payment card numbers or financial information, the Canadian company said.

Shopify said it immediately terminated the access of the individuals, who were part of its support team, to its network and was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other international agencies in the investigation.

The company, which emerged as one of the winners during the coronavirus-led lockdowns, hosts over one million businesses across more than 175 countries on its platform.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 1.6% in extended trading. They have more than doubled in value this year, making Shopify Canada's second most valuable company.

