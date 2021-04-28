US Markets
Shopify revenue more than doubles on online boom

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N reported a 110% jump in first-quarter revenue that also trounced analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year's COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

The company was a clear pandemic winner as pandemic-induced lockdowns fueled a swift to online purchases, with revenue jumping 86% last year from 2019 and making it Canada's most valuable firm.

U.S.-listed shares of the Ottawa-based company, which provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online, rose more than 3% in pre-market trading.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, surged 114% to $37.3 billion in the quarter ended March 31, topping Street's expectation for at least the sixth straight quarter. Analysts on average had expected $34.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shopify's revenue rose to $988.6 million, above analysts' estimate of $865.5 million.

