Shopify revenue more than doubles on online boom

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Shopify Inc, thumped first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year's COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

The company's revenue rose 110% to $988.6 million in the quarter, above analysts' estimate of $865.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

