Shopify revenue more than doubles on online boom

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N thumped first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year's COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

The company's revenue rose 110% to $988.6 million in the quarter, above analysts' estimate of $865.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.