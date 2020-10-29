US Markets
Shopify revenue beats estimates as online boom pulls in more merchants

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more brick-and-mortar businesses listed on its platform to tap the pandemic-driven surge in online shopping.

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify rose 5% before the bell.

Boom in online orders from consumers sheltering at home during the outbreak boosted sales across e-commerce firms, encouraging small- to medium-sized businesses to create an online presence.

Shopify generates revenue by selling subscription to merchants looking to join its e-commerce platform and by charging them payment processing and transaction fees along with other paid logistics services.

The Canadian company's gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used in the e-commerce sector to measure transaction volumes, surged 109% to $30.9 billion in the quarter, the highest since its IPO in 2015.

Revenue, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, came in at $767.4 million, a 96% surge on-year, and above analysts' estimate of $663.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

