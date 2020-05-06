Shopify revenue beats as virus lockdowns boost merchant signups

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO beat revenue estimates on Wednesday as more users visited its platform after coronavirus-driven lockdowns led merchants to move their businesses online.

The company's total revenue rose 46.6% to $470 million in the first quarter ended March 31, ahead of analysts' estimates of $442.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

