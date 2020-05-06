US Markets
SHOP

Shopify revenue beats as virus lockdowns boost merchant signups

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc beat revenue estimates on Wednesday as more users visited its platform after coronavirus-driven lockdowns led merchants to move their businesses online.

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO beat revenue estimates on Wednesday as more users visited its platform after coronavirus-driven lockdowns led merchants to move their businesses online.

The company's total revenue rose 46.6% to $470 million in the first quarter ended March 31, ahead of analysts' estimates of $442.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular