Shopify revenue beats as virus lockdowns boost merchant signups
May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO beat revenue estimates on Wednesday as more users visited its platform after coronavirus-driven lockdowns led merchants to move their businesses online.
The company's total revenue rose 46.6% to $470 million in the first quarter ended March 31, ahead of analysts' estimates of $442.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
