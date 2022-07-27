Shopify reports rise in quarterly revenue

US Markets
Canada's Shopify Inc on Wednesday reported a 16% rise in second-quarter revenue, as more small and mid-size businesses used the e-commerce giant's platform to set up stores online.

Revenue rose to $1.3 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate of $1.33 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

