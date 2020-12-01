Markets
SHOP

Shopify Reports More Than $5.1 Bln In Worldwide Sales Over Black Friday/Cyber Monday Weekend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shopify Merchants reported more than $5.1 billion in worldwide sales over Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

From November 27 through November 30, total sales grew by 76% from the more than $2.9 billion reported for Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in 2019.

More than 44 million consumers globally purchased from independent and direct-to-consumer brands powered by Shopify, a 50% jump from 2019.

Mobile sales stayed relatively flat this Black Friday/Cyber Monday compared to last year, with 67% of sales made on mobile devices versus 33% on desktop, compared to 68% of sales made on mobile devices versus 32% on desktop in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular