Shopify Reports More Than $5.1 Bln In Worldwide Sales Over Black Friday/Cyber Monday Weekend

(RTTNews) - Shopify Merchants reported more than $5.1 billion in worldwide sales over Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

From November 27 through November 30, total sales grew by 76% from the more than $2.9 billion reported for Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend in 2019.

More than 44 million consumers globally purchased from independent and direct-to-consumer brands powered by Shopify, a 50% jump from 2019.

Mobile sales stayed relatively flat this Black Friday/Cyber Monday compared to last year, with 67% of sales made on mobile devices versus 33% on desktop, compared to 68% of sales made on mobile devices versus 32% on desktop in 2019.

