Shopify Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

E-commerce giant Shopify is set to release fourth-quarter earnings for 2019 before the opening bell on Wednesday. Analysts are bullish about long-term growth, although questions remain about the stock’s ceiling.

Our take? Add to cart and proceed to checkout.

Share prices took a tumble this past October when third-quarter profit margins gave investors reason to pause, despite ballooning revenue. These doubts were proven premature, however, as the tech stock rebounded toward all-time highs.

Shopify (ticker: SHOP) had rocketed 187% come the end of 2019. So far in 2020, it has gained 25%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has climbed just 4.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 2.9% since the start of January.

Online shopping sales in the U.S. peaked at $145.7 billion during the third quarter last year, a 4.4% increase from the quarter prior, according to the Census Bureau. The numbers suggest a fundamental shift in the behavior of merchants and consumers. Millennial business models now bypass bricks-and-mortar stores and sell directly via digital platforms, which impose far less overhead and offer access to detailed data analytics.

In this evolving landscape, Shopify has shown itself to be a persistent powerhouse. The cloud-based software company offers the infrastructure and tools for independent parties to join in the e-commerce gravy train, generating revenue through monthly subscriptions and transaction fees. It recently surpassed 1 million businesses supported.

Shopify has also positioned itself as the upstart rival of Big Tech behemoth Amazon.com (AMZN). The coming report should give shareholders a chance to gauge the rollout of its new fulfillment network, which provides end-to-end shipping and warehouse services.

Preliminary figures for last quarter have already painted a rosy picture. Shopify saw a record $2.9 billion in sales over Black Friday weekend alone. The holiday season that followed is also likely to have bolstered returns.

Consensus on Wall Street has fourth-quarter adjusted earnings forecast at 23 cents a share and $482.3 million of revenue.

