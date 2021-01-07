US Markets
Shopify removes stores affiliated with Trump

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc SHOP.TO took down stores affiliated with U.S. President Donald Trump from its e-commerce platform on Thursday, a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday.

Shopify said the recent events determined that Trump's actions violated its policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause.

Attempts to access TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com, which sold "Make America Great Again" hats and similar items, were unsuccessful on Thursday, as the websites displayed error messages.

Shopify's move comes as social media platforms Twitter Inc TWTR.N, Facebook Inc FB.O and Snap Inc SNAP.N temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

