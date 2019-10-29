Shopify quarterly net loss widens on higher spending

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N posted a bigger net loss for the third quarter on Tuesday, as it spent more to expand its customer network.

The company's net loss rose to $72.8 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $23.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 45% to $390.6 million.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

