Shopify quarterly net loss widens on higher spending

Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc posted a bigger net loss for the third quarter on Tuesday, as it spent more to expand its customer network.

The company's net loss rose to $72.8 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $23.2 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 45% to $390.6 million.

