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Shopify Q2 Profit Rises, Sees Q3 Revenue Growth In Low-Thirties; Shares Up In Pre-market

August 05, 2026 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP, SHOP.TO) were gaining around 22 percent in pre-market on Wednesday, after the company reported a rise in second-quarter net income that accelerated from a year earlier.

Further, the company projected low-thirties percentage revenue growth for the third quarter.

In the quarter ended June 30, net income increased to $1.50 billion from $906 million a year ago.

Operating income grew to $488 million from $291 million in the previous year.

Quarterly revenue rose 34 percent to $3.58 billion from $2.68 billion in the same period last year.

"This was a monster quarter: more than 30% growth in GMV AND revenue AND gross profit AND free cash flow," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, Shopify expects revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis. The company also expects operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be 33% to 34%.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Shopify were up 22.63 percent, changing hands at $151.20, after closing Tuesday's regular session 5.38 percent higher.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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