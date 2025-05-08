Markets
SHOP

Shopify Q1 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Rise; Sees Revenue Growth In Q2; Stock Down In Pre-market

May 08, 2025 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP, SHOP.TO) reported Thursday wider net loss in its first quarter, while operating income surged with growth in revenues.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects gross profit to grow at a high-teens percentage rate, and revenue to grow at a mid-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Shopify shares were losing around 8.5 percent to trade at $86.52.

In the first quarter, net loss widened to $682 million from last year's loss of $273 million.

Net income excluding the impact of equity investments was $226 million, compared to $144 million a year ago.

Operating income grew 131 percent to $203 million from $86 million in the prior year.

Revenue grew 27 percent to $2.36 billion from $1.86 billion a year ago. Gross Merchandise Volume or GMV increased 23 percent.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected revenues of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.