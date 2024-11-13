Shopify price target raised to $125 from $80 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $125 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Shopify reported very strong Q3 results, which amounted to 26% revenue growth and 19% FCF margins, both solidly ahead of expectations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHOP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.