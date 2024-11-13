Shopify price target raised to $125 from $80 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $125 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Shopify reported very strong Q3 results, which amounted to 26% revenue growth and 19% FCF margins, both solidly ahead of expectations.
- Shopify price target raised to $130 from $100 at RBC Capital
- Shopify price target raised to $105 from $68 at Mizuho
- Shopify price target raised to $134 from $82 at BofA
- Shopify price target raised to $126 from $90 at Baird
- Shopify price target raised to $120 from $80 at JMP Securities
