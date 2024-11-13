News & Insights

Shopify price target raised to $120 from $90 at Wells Fargo

November 13, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $120 from $90 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered a blowout Q3, with accelerating trends, demonstrable share gains, and impressive free cash flow margins. Wells continues to see Shopify as a structural winner and a top idea over the near term.

