Shopify price target raised to $110 from $80 at Jefferies

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Shopify (SHOP) to $110 from $80 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its model to account for the company’s Q3 results and Q4 guidance. The revised estimates reflect Shopify’s “strong” Q3 results and ongoing traction across multiple growth levers including Enterprise, Offline, and Shop, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SHOP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.