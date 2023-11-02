Shopify posts quarterly revenue in line with estimates

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify SHOP.TO, SHOP.N posted third-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as its artificial intelligence products drew more merchants to its platform amid resilient consumer spending.

The e-commerce company said total revenue for the three months to September stood at $1.7 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.67 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

