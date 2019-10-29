US Markets

Shopify posts bigger quarterly loss on higher spending

Contributor
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada's Shopify Inc posted a bigger quarterly net loss on Tuesday as it spent more to add sellers to its e-commerce platform and expand fulfillment centres across the United States, sending shares down 8.6% before the bell.

Adds details, share movement

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N posted a bigger quarterly net loss on Tuesday as it spent more to add sellers to its e-commerce platform and expand fulfillment centres across the United States, sending shares down 8.6% before the bell.

The company had said in June it planned to spend over $1 billion for more fulfillment centres, as it faces stiff competition from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and EBay Inc EBAY.O.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter rose to $252.4 million from $181.1 million a year earlier.

The company's net loss tripled to $72.8 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

The Ottawa-based company reported a total revenue of $390.6 million, up 45% year-over-year.

The company expects revenue between $472 million and $482 million in the fourth quarter, above analysts' expectations of $470.6 million.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Arun Koyyur)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular