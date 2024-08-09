Shopify Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,555, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $713,830.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $100.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 4769.75 with a total volume of 3,730.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.4 $3.9 $4.15 $100.00 $435.7K 2.4K 1.0K SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.65 $7.05 $7.2 $85.00 $108.0K 7.4K 150 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $70.00 $42.7K 3.8K 255 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $80.00 $41.8K 10.6K 2 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $3.05 $3.08 $70.00 $30.8K 6.2K 326

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

In light of the recent options history for Shopify, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Shopify's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,345,739, the SHOP's price is down by -0.1%, now at $68.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

