US Markets
SHOP

Shopify misses revenue estimates as e-commerce rivalry deepens

Contributor
Richard Rohan Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada's Shopify Inc's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by stiff competition as rivals invest more money to develop their e-commerce platforms.

Adds GMV, shares, background

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc's SHOP.TO third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by stiff competition as rivals invest more money to develop their e-commerce platforms.

Although demand for Shopify's software and services remain strong, Adobe Inc ADBE.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O are also working on product developments on their e-commerce platforms to help retailers create and better manage their online stores.

Net income rose to $1.15 billion, or $9 per share, from about $191.1 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Gross merchandise volume, a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry's performance, stood at $41.8 billion in the quarter, up 35%.

U.S-listed shares of the company fell about 4.5% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((RichardRohan.Francis@thomsonreuters.com;+918296083399))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP ADBE AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular