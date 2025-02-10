Shopify, Lyft and DoorDash are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

5 Explanations for Our Current Earnings Outlook

We are in the second month of the New Year, but we will not fully close the books on 2024 till the ongoing Q4 earnings season is fully behind us. The focus lately has been on the Mag 7 results that many in the market found to be relatively underwhelming, but that negative view is more likely a reflection of these Tech leaders’ huge AI-centric capex budgets and less about the substance of their earnings power, which continues to be not only enormous but also sustainable.

As we have been flagging here all along, the overall earnings picture remains strong and reassuring, with the tone and substance of management commentary adding to confidence in current market expectations of a significant growth ramp-up in 2025 and beyond.

These numbers represent the bottom-up aggregates for the index. In other words, we take the earnings estimates of the sell-side analysts, most of whom contribute their estimates to Zacks. This allows us to create the Zacks Consensus EPS for each stock that we then aggregate to the respective sector and the overall index.

As you can see, the expectation is that aggregate 2025 earnings of $2.352 trillion will be up +13.5% from the $2.072 trillion in 2024. This would follow the +7.5% earnings growth in 2024. Please note that had it not been for the drag from the Energy sector, the earnings growth in 2024 and 2025 would be +9.6% and +14%, respectively.

Let’s focus on 2025 and drill down where this impressive growth is expected to come from.

Unlike 2024, when most of the growth came from the Tech sector, 2025 growth is very broad-based, with 15 of the 16 Zacks sectors expected to have positive earnings growth (the Industrial Products sector is expected to see a -0.1% decline in 2025).

If you exclude the Tech sector from the S&P 500 index, total 2025 earnings for the rest of the index would be up +11.9% (vs. +13.5% as a whole).

Estimates peaked in July 2024 and have been steadily trending down ever since. But before you fully internalize this negative development on the earnings front, let’s ‘look under the hood’ at the sector level to see if anything unusual is happening there.

Maybe a big part of the negative revisions to aggregate estimates since July 2024 result from the earnings pressure in the Energy sector.

All of the downtrend in the aggregate numbers was due to the Energy sector, with ex-Energy estimates actually modestly up since last Summer. However, they seem to have started coming down over the past month. It could be a new development or something transitory.

The revisions trend for the Tech sector has been very favorable. But as with the ex-Energy picture, there appears to be a modest downtick in estimates over the last few weeks. We will have to monitor it closely to ensure it isn’t the start of a new and unfavorable turn in the overall earnings picture.

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Through Friday, February 7th, we have seen Q4 results from 308 S&P 500 members, or 61.6% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +13.8% from the same period last year on +5.9% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 64.9% beating revenue estimates.

Key Earnings Reports This Week

We have almost 500 companies on deck to report results this week, including 78 S&P 500 members. In addition to blue-chip players like McDonald's, DuPont, Deere, Coke, CVS, and many others, we also have up-and-coming players like Shopify, Lyft, DoorDash, and others reporting results this week.

Shopify shares were up following each of the last two quarterly releases and the stock has done really well over the past year, up +37.2% vs. +23% for the S&P 500 index and +37.2% for Amazon. Shopify is expected to bring in 44 cents in EPS on $2.72 billion in revenues, representing year-over-year gains of +29.4% and +27%, respectively.

Lyft shares were up big following the last quarterly release on November 6th, but the stock has practically given back all those gains. Lyft shares have done better than Uber over the past year, but have lagged the broader market.

The Earnings Big Picture

Excluding the contribution from the Mag 7 companies, Q4 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be up +8.2% on +4.4% higher revenues.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Mag 7 Members Report Strong Earnings, Double Down on CapEx

