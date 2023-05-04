News & Insights

Markets
SHOP

Shopify Jumps As Quarterly Results Beat The Street

May 04, 2023 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are rising more than 27% Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter results, which came in above the Street view. The company also said it would cut 20% of its workforce.

Shopify reported net income of $68 million or $0.05 per share, compared with net loss of $1.474 billion or $1.17 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, net income was $12 million or $0.01 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.04 loss per share.

Revenue increased 25% year-on-year to $1.508 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.43 billion.

SHOP is at $58.89 currently. It has traded in the range of $23.63-$57.40 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.