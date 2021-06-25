Shopify Inc.'s (NYSE:SHOP) is going Strong with an 18% ROE

By Goran Damchevski

Shopify's ( NYSE:SHOP ) stock is up by a considerable 36% over the past three months.

The company has been growing both the revenue and expenses, with the latter increasing at a lower rate.

This is great because it means that Shopify can deliver more growth with less operating expenses. We can see the past revenue and expenses for Shopify in the chart below.

Shopify Revenue and Operating Expenses History, June 2021

Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Shopify's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

This should tell us if the cash generated from issuing shares is being used in a smart and profit making way. If so, then investors will be more confident when looking at Shopify.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Shopify is:

18% = US$1.6b ÷ US$9.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings.

We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth, which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company.

Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Shopify's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Shopify seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the average industry ROE is similar at 16%.

This probably goes some way in explaining Shopify's significant 66% net income growth over the past five years, amongst other factors.

We think that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company may be managed efficiently and does not engage in dividend payments.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Shopify's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:SHOP Past Earnings Growth, June 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth.

Investors should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in.

One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Shopify is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Shopify's performance.

Even though the company seems to be heavily bought from investors and is currently trading close to all-time highs, Shopify did manage to provide a significant return on equity.

This is affected by the heavy reinvestments in the business, and outlines a path for future growth.

It seems that Shopify is finding its place in the market and investors are happy with the returns and stock performance.

However, we should be on the lookout, because competitors are aggressively implementing similar business models that aim to take market share away from Shopify.

This is not to say that it’s a bad company, but it speaks more to the current state of risk in the technology and eCommerce industries.

With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

