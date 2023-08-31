Shopify Inc - (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased by 6.76% to 92.04

The average one-year price target for Shopify Inc - (TSE:SHOP) has been revised to 92.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.76% from the prior estimate of 86.21 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.18 to a high of 113.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.33% from the latest reported closing price of 81.21 / share.

There are 1613 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify Inc -. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 7.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.59%, a decrease of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 933,578K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 65,551K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,116K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 213.56% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 47,186K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,260K shares, representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,547K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,791K shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 229.74% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 30,702K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,992K shares, representing a decrease of 43.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,223K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,575K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 19.66% over the last quarter.

