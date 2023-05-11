Shopify Inc - (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased by 18.34% to 80.87

The average one-year price target for Shopify Inc - (TSE:SHOP) has been revised to 80.87 / share. This is an increase of 18.34% from the prior estimate of 68.33 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.31 to a high of 112.41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.39% from the latest reported closing price of 84.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify Inc -. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.62%, an increase of 37.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 930,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 71,116K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,448K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 62,619K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,633K shares, representing an increase of 15.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 41.01% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 44,470K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,450K shares, representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 32.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,416K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,780K shares, representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 53.99% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 24,803K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,580K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 42.47% over the last quarter.

