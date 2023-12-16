Shopify Inc - (SHOP) Price Target Increased by 6.08% to 73.35

The average one-year price target for Shopify Inc - (NYSE:SHOP) has been revised to 73.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 69.15 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.51% from the latest reported closing price of 76.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.57%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 943,706K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOP is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 62,745K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,551K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 42,832K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,186K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,997K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,547K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 30,635K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,223K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,184K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,255K shares, representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Shopify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more.

