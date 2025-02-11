News & Insights

Shopify Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

February 11, 2025 — 08:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc (SHOP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.293 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $657 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.2% to $2.812 billion from $2.144 billion last year.

Shopify Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.293 Bln. vs. $657 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $2.812 Bln vs. $2.144 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects its revenue to grow at a mid-twenties percentage rate.

SHOP was down by 3.84 percent at $115.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
