Shopify Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

Earnings: -$623.7 million in Q4 vs. -$371.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $91.0 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $1.73 billion in Q4 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.

