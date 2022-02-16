Shopify Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Shopify Inc (SHOP):

Earnings: -$371.3 million in Q4 vs. $123.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.95 in Q4 vs. $0.99 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $172.8 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.58 per share Revenue: $1.380 billion in Q4 vs. $977.7 million in the same period last year.

