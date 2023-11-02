Shopify Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Shopify Inc (SHOP):

Earnings: $718 million in Q3 vs. -$159 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.55 in Q3 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $1.714 billion in Q3 vs. $1.366 billion in the same period last year.

