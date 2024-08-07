Shopify Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Shopify Inc (SHOP):

Earnings: $171 million in Q2 vs. -$1.311 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. -$1.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $2.045 billion in Q2 vs. $1.694 billion in the same period last year.

