Shopify Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Shopify Inc (SHOP):

Earnings: -$1.31 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.20 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $1.69 billion in Q2 vs. $1.30 billion in the same period last year.

