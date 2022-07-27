Shopify Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Shopify Inc (SHOP):

Earnings: -$1.203 billion in Q2 vs. $879.093 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.95 in Q2 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Shopify Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$38.453 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $1.295 billion in Q2 vs. $1.119 billion in the same period last year.

