Shopify Inc Profit Retreats In Q3

November 04, 2025 — 07:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc (SHOP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $264 million. This compares with $828 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to $2.844 billion from $2.162 billion last year.

Shopify Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $828 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $2.844 Bln vs. $2.162 Bln last year.

