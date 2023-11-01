Shopify Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 22.4% Higher - Daily Wrap

Shopify Inc - Class A (SHOP) shares closed today 22.4% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 40.6% year-to-date, up 40.2% over the past 12 months, and up 238.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.9%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $49.36 and as low as $45.50 this week.

Shares closed 16.4% below its 52-week high and 96.1% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 45.7% higher than the 10-day average and 68.2% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Consumer Discretionary industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 140.1%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 208.8%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.