Shopify Has Gotten Too High – Time for SHOP to Drop

Shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:) have certainly had a great 2019 to date. SHOP is up 169% this year, far outpacing the solid gains of 30% for the NASDAQ. There is no doubt that online shopping continues to grow and small business providers like Shopify will continue to benefit. The price of SHOP stock, however, more than reflects this future growth. Look for Shopify to go on sale over the near-term.

Shopify recently reported Black Friday and Cyber Monday which catapulted SHOP stock 6% higher over the past two days. The merchants who use Shopify showed a solid 60% increase in sales from a year ago, jumping from $1.8 billion to $2.9 billion.

While those numbers are certainly impressive, it’s important to remember the reaction in that same time frame for SHOP stock is even more impressive. Shopify ripped higher by 136% since this time last year. This is more than double the sales increase. Revenues will have to continue at a torrid pace just to keep up with the SHOP stock price. This will become increasingly difficult as the numbers get larger.

SHOP Stock Charts

SHOP stock is comparatively overvalued on a fundamental basis. While any discussion of P/E ratios is ludicrous at this point, an examination of the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio can provide some insight.

P/S is back near the 30 level which has been a reliable indication of a top in SHOP. The prior two times this metric reached this extreme coincided with major short-term tops in Shopify.

The current price-to-sales ratio is also nearly double the 5-year average of 16.08. At some point valuations do matter, especially given that revenue growth is slowing. Plus a 30x P/S ratio is just mind boggling unto itself.

SHOP is getting decidedly overbought from a technical perspective. 9-day RSI is nearing 80 and at the highest readings of the year. Prior instances when RSI was this overbought marked significant short-term tops in Shopify stock. MACD is at the most extreme levels over the past 12 months shows another sign of over-exuberance.

Bollinger Percent B is now well above 100 and yet another indicator flashing red. SHOP stock is also trading above the 20-day moving average which has been a precursor to a pullback in the past.

Shopify competes head-to-head with online commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:). A comparative look at the two stocks can glean some pertinent insights. SHOP stock has been a big outperformer to AMZN over the past few weeks. Previous times when Shopify traded at such a big premium to Amazon led to a sharp drop in SHOP stock. I expect a similar outcome over the coming weeks.

Trading SHOP

Stock traders should look to short SHOP stock on any further strength. The initial downside price target at the $300 support area would be the initial objective. A meaningful break out to new highs past the $410 level makes for a viable stop out point.

Option traders may want to look at selling the January $410/$415 call spread for $1.25 net credit. Maximum gain on the trade is $125 per spread with maximum risk of $375 per spread. Return on risk is 33%. The short $41o strike price provides a 10% upside cushion to the $372 closing price of SHOP stock. It is also positioned just above the all-time intraday high of $409.61.

As of this writing, Tim Biggam did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Anyone interested in finding out more about option-based strategies or for a free trial of the can email Tim at timbiggam@gmail.com.

