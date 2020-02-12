Shopify Guides FY20 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Canadian commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP, SHOP.TO) initiated its revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2020.

The company now projects revenues for the first quarter in a range of $440 million to $446 million and for fiscal 2020 in a range of $2.130 billion to $2.160 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $444.50 million for the quarter and $2.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"In 2020, we will continue to invest in our portfolio of growth initiatives to better serve merchants and energize the flywheel well into the future," said Amy Shapero, Shopify's CFO.

Fully committed to making commerce better for everyone, Shopify plans to further invest in 2020 in building solutions that remove friction for its merchants and catalyze their sales, while working to make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone.

