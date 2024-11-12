Shopify files automatic mixed securities shelf

16:57 EST Shopify (SHOP) files automatic mixed securities shelf
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SHOP:
- Shopify price target raised to $130 from $90 at Oppenheimer
- Shopify price target raised to $125 from $80 at Evercore ISI
- Shopify price target raised to $135 following quarterly results at Roth MKM
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Surges after Stellar Earnings and Holiday Projections
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.