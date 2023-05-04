Shopify Earnings: Shares Are Soaring as It Realizes It's No Amazon

In this video, I will cover Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) first-quarter earnings report, which beat on the top and bottom lines. I'll explain why the company sold its logistics business to Flexport and laid off 20% of the workforce, and why this was bound to happen.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of May 3, 2023. The video was published on May 4, 2023.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.