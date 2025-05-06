SHOPIFY Earnings Preview: Recent $SHOP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SHOPIFY ($SHOP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,377,714,778 and earnings of $0.26 per share.

SHOPIFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 637 institutional investors add shares of SHOPIFY stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHOPIFY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 02/03, 11/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

SHOPIFY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

SHOPIFY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $105.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dan Salmon from New Street set a target price of $115.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Bhavin Shah from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $125.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

