Shopify Declines 6%

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are declining more than 6 percent, in search of new support. The stock tanked in the second week of May and had been trying for momentum. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $375.75, down 5.80 percent from the previous close of $398.87 on average volume of 898,364. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $308.06-$1,762.92 on average volume of 4,146,203.

