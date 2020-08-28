Shopify, Coupa Boost Tech-focused Funds Rated Tops in Morningstar Survey

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Two Morgan Stanley mutual funds, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund (MUTF:CPOAX) mutual fund and its Morgan Stanley Institutional Growth Fund (MUTF:MSEQX), both focused on tech stocks, topped a Morningstar performance survey which compared 1,500 US-based actively managed mutual funds and ETFs that had at least $1 billion in mid-February, the Financial Times reported.

As of Wednesday, the two funds were up 59% and 55%, respectively, far outpacing the S&P 500 index .

. Both are run by the same team of portfolio managers led by Dennis Lynch,

Top holdings include Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ), Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP ) , which provides accounting tools to businesses, Square (NYSE: SQ ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Meanwhile, InvestorPlace contributor Luke Lango last month told readers to “stick with a long-term strategy on SHOP stock. Trim some on rallies. Buy back on dips. And ultimately stay the course for the long haul.”

