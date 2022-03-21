Shopify Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares are declining nearly 14 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend after reaching a one-month high on March 18. There has been no stock-specific news that could hurt the stock today.

The Ottawa, Canada-based multinational e-commerce company is currently at $671.01, down 13.97 percent from the previous close of $780.00 on a volume of 1,137,489. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $510.02 - 1762.92 on average volume of 2,573,836.

