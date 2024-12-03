News & Insights

Shopify CEO reports $11.5B of merchant sales GMV over Black Friday-Cyber Monday

December 03, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

In a post to X, Shopify (SHOP) CEO Tobi Lutke announced: “What a remarkable BFCM weekend. The power of entrepreneurship was on full display. Congrats everyone. $11.5B global sales on Shopify, up 24% on last year 76M+ people bought from Shopify-powered brands, up 25% on last year 67,000+ merchants had their highest-selling day ever 16,500+ entrepreneurs made their first sale 57.3 PB of data processed and served from our infrastructure 1.19 trillion total edge requests 10.5 trillion total database queries 1.17 trillion database writes”

