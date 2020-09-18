Shopify CB sale proves impossible to resist

By Stephen Lacey

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (IFR) - There are times in capital markets when companies do something just because they can. Shopify, the fast-growing Canadian e-commerce platform, threw its weight around by raising US$1.8bn from a two-part sale of equity and convertible debt at record-low funding costs.

These are small chits for Shopify, which boasts a US$111bn market cap, blistering growth and still volatile shares.

"The convert market has been dying to get exposure to this name," said one equity-linked banker involved in the underwriting. "Every quarter Shopify exceeds expectations."

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Credit Suisse, the joint bookrunners on the financing, were positively giddy on launching the two-part sale of US$1bn equity and US$800m five-year convertible debt on Tuesday morning.

The CB would be sold at a fixed 0.125% coupon and the conversion price at a 52.5%–57.5% premium to pricing of the common stock, they said. By 3pm, the asking price had gone up to 57.5%–60% at the same coupon, then finalised that evening at 0.125%, up 60%, the highest premium ever on a vanilla CB in the US.

The equity piece printed as 1.1m shares at US$900, a 3.4% discount to Monday's close of US$931.83. Shares were barely changed during marketing on Tuesday, ending the day at US$929.39.

HIGH GRADE AND HIGH VOL

It's hard to overstate the impressiveness, and implications, of this financing.

Shopify's shares would need to pierce US$1,440, giving it a market capitalisation approaching US$175bn, before CB holders could convert.

Shopify offers a rare combination of size, growth and volatility that lent itself to the historic outcome.

The underwriters assumed a credit spread of 225bp, deep in investment grade territory, and 40 vol at launch yet investors felt those were not tight enough or volatile enough for their taste.

"Even in the case of a large, growing pharma, vol comes down when they launch a new drug," said a second equity-linked banker. "Shopify is something we really haven't seen before."

Second-quarter revenue was up 97% year-on-year, while 200-day realised volatility is 68, falling to 52 over 90 days. That said, 90-day vol was in the low 30s early this year so the leads' original pitch of 40 was not unambitious.

Notably, Shopify did not purchase a derivative to offset dilution to fantastically high share prices, as tech companies typically do. The fact it sold stock suggests management is satisfied with its current valuation and is less concerned about dilution.

As it stands, Shopify sold just 1.3% of itself for the US$2bn equity infusion.

The aftermath of the trade saw shares fall through the placing price to a close of US$870.76 on Thursday, a 3.2% hit for buyers of the equity. CB buyers are now facing a premium of over 65% – but then they did know it was volatile.

One question now is what Shopify does with its US$6bn cash pile. Another is whether bankers can convince other companies to follow in Shopify's footsteps.

"We are pitching this financing to every large-cap tech," said the first banker.

(This story will appear in the 19 issue of IFR Magazine.)

((Stephen.Lacey@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8808;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.